I paid for Ebony’s mortuary bills, coffin – Lawrence Tetteh

The founder of the World Miracle Outreach, Rev. Lawerence Tetteh has disclosed that he footed the mortuary bills of the deceased dance hall artiste Ebony.

In a sermon delivered at the burial service of the ‘Maame Hwe’ singer, he also said he paid for the coffin that was used to bury the artiste.

According to him, he did that out of the love he has for the musician.

“I did that not because I didn’t know what to do with money” but just to show “we love you,” he said.

Dr. Lawrence Tetteh of the World Outreach Ministries, who was the officiating minister of the funeral also stated that celebrities who have sold their souls to occultism were not being wise.

“If you are a celebrity and you don’t know God, you are a fool,” he intimated.

He also advised people in the showbiz industry to give their lives to Jesus Christ, stating that people who hail them are the same people who will bring them down. He added that if they abide in God, they will be saved even in bad times.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana