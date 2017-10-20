Educationist condemns burning of students’ phones at Karaka SHS

Head of Educational Foundation Studies of the University for Development Studies (UDS), Dr. Mohammed Issah, has condemned the seizure and burning of over 100 mobile phones owned by students of the Karaga Senior High School in the Northern Region.

He argued that the use of mobile phones by students of second cycle institutions should rather be encouraged to promote the study of Information Communication Technology (ICT), particularly in some SHSs in the Northern Region that lack ICT centres.

His condemnation comes after authorities of the Karaga SHS seized and set ablaze over 100 mobile phones belonging to students who flouted stipulated rules not to use phones whilst in school.

The school authorities posited that the action sought to reinforce strict compliance with the ban on the use of mobile phones in all second-cycle schools.

But Dr. Mohammed Issah in a Citi News interview kicked against such a punitive measure.

“The use of cell phones must be encouraged but students must be taught when and how to use it. It will be good for us really to teach our students and educate them on the use of cell phones and not to collect and burn them into ashes.”

He emphasized that, “If you look at the use of cell phones by students in school it really helps them when it comes to research and having knowledge on what is happening around the world.”

“The usage of cell phones must be encouraged after class hours to enable students get more information on topics that are taught in the classroom. The phone can be used as a dictionary that can help them to look for meanings, to understand concepts to do their homework.

Dr. Issah Mohammed advised school authorities, saying, “My advice is that the school authorities need to look at ways and means of educating students on the use of cell phones and not to seize students’ cell phones.”

The Head of Educational Foundation Studies of the University for Development Studies (UDS) stressed that, “We are in a global world where information comes from so many corners and so GES must look for curriculum experts to teach students, workshop teachers and head teachers on how to use cell phones whilst in school.”

The affected students threatened to embark on a demonstration against the decision, but the move was foiled by the district police command.

The Ghana Education Service is against second-cycle students using mobile phones whilst in school.

This rule has often generated public debate on the use of mobile phones at the basic and second cycle institutions level.

Whilst some educationists argue that the ban is backward, the Conference of Heads of Assisted Senior Schools (CHASS), believes it is the best disciplinary measure, and in the best interest of the students.

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Senior Schools (CHASS), argued that the use of mobile phones is a distraction to students, hence the ban.

Karaga SHS PTA backs the ban

Meanwhile, the School’s Parents Teacher Association (PTA), met and resolved that the ban should be strictly enforced.

The school authorities have remained tight-lipped on the matter.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana