‘Farsight Enterprise, Kokomremre.’

If you call yourself a true fan of Amakye Dede and you don’t know this, you should be banned.

Amakye Dede is a breathing soul of highlife music. His songs are always good to listen to and his concerts always delight and fill you up with eternal memories.

This week, I’m bringing you some songs by Amakye Dede and I hope that you love them. Tell me what you think and if you can, why don’t you suggest which artist I should feature next week.

–

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana

