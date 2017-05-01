The Ministry of Business Development has renewed its commitment to partner with German businesses to enhance growth in Ghana’s SME sector.

The ministry says it will set up a startup team to tap into the knowledge base of the German businesses to enhance the performance of startups in Ghana.

Business development Minister Ibrahim Mohammed Awal made this known when a German delegation led by the German Ambassador to Ghana paid a courtesy call on him at his office.

“Our SME sector is a very large one but as they go up, the middle becomes very empty; what they call the missing middle. We want to move the SME from being very small as they are to medium and eventually big size. We can only do this with the support of businesses from Germany. So we want to have a framework that can help us achieve this.”

“…It could be in all areas; thus energy, infrastructure, transport, anything but we want that partnership between German businesses and we are very open and transparent. We want the support,” he emphasized.

In response, the German Ambassador to Ghana said his outfit is ready to assist SME’s in Ghana to attain mutual benefit for the growth and development of both countries

“Now we are here to increase and strengthen business cooperation because this was a little bit lacking in the last years and we are trying to add this component to the already existing strong relationships we have and that’s why we are here. We would love to have an exchange of views with Ghana on how we can do this, how we can bring German companies to Ghana and what we can do to increase our economic change and to make it and do that for mutual benefits to both countries.” he stated.

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana