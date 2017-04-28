Residents of Ho, the Volta Regional Capital, should brace themselves for yet another exciting edition of the annual health walk dubbed “Facebook Waakye Walk”.

The advent of social media has built a community of people from all walks of life interacting with one another on virtual platforms.

The annual event organized by an Event Group, Smatel Consult, is to among other objectives, provide a platform to physically connect social media freaks to their virtual friends.

The highlights of the event include various interactive activities such as; a health walk through the principal streets of Ho, after which patrons will converge at an open field to take part in aerobic exercises and other outdoor games.

The event is usually heralded by a waakye feast thus the name “Facebook Waakye Walk”

Speaking to Citifmonline.com, the PRO of the group, Elvis Bomasah, promised an exciting second edition of the event which comes off this Saturday on the 29th of May.

“The health walk would start at the Volta Regional Hospital, and move to Guinness Depot, the Central Market through OLA Traffic Light, and then to KK House through Ahoe and end on the Ho Technical University Football Park”.

He called on residents of Ho and the Corporate people to take advantage of the event to keep fit, have fun and make new friends.

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana