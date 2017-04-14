I miss the times when gospel music competed with hiplife and highlife. Those were the days when we loved to listen to both hiplife artistes and gospel artistes at the same time.

A child who could sing along to songs by Akyeame could also sing along to those by Stella Dugan.

With Joe Mettle’s Artiste of the year award, some critics have said that gospel music is getting back to that high pedestal. I don’t think that gospel music went anywhere, it could be that our artistes failed to evolve with the times.

This week, I am bringing you some of the great gospel tunes that I loved while growing up. I hope that you like them. Happy Easter!!

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana