The Meridian Port Services (MPS), Tema, has been adjudged the ‘Terminal Operator of the year’, at the maiden Ghana Maritime and Shipping Awards.

MPS was awarded for providing world-class container handling services which contributes to trade facilitation and Ghana’s total throughput volume at the Port.

Chief Executive Officer of MPS, Mohamed Samara, expressed his delight at the honour bestowed on them, and reiterated MPS’ commitment to ensuring that safety and best standards are upheld in its operations.

MPS has over the years made massive investments into equipping its human resource with the latest technical knowledge and requisite skills to ensure excellence in port operations.

It also runs the latest port technology to ensure efficiency and the best operating standards.

The company has emphasized its commitment to continuous investment in human capital and advanced technology.

Mr. Mohamed Samara said “We know that the output of our staff is a reflection of the skills that they have acquired through training and as such, we will continue to advocate progressive in-service training and development of our staff as well as the use of premium technology; it is through this avenue that we will get even better.”

MPS is a joint venture of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, (GPHA), APM Terminals and Bolloré Transport & Logistics.

MPS has contributed to GPHA’s Masterplan with the Container Terminal in the Tema Port and now the Tema Port Expansion project.

–

Credit: MPS Ghana