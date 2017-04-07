One Ghanaian musician I will always respect is Daddy Lumba. He is one man who is very popular but unknown privately.

Most of the time, people don’t know how to keep their private lives away from the leeching eyes of the ‘masses.’

Daddy Lumba has however learnt the art of concealing his life from everyone.

If you will hear anything about the man, it’s normally about his songs or an event that he is going to perform at.

This weekend, I am bringing you some of Daddy Lumba’s songs that I love most. I had a difficult time choosing the songs for this week; I hope you love them.

–

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana