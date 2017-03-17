Hands up if you were a young vibrant young person in the 80s and 90s!

Those were the times when ‘Burger highlife’ was the big thing. From the pictures I have seen, those times were the high times.

The 80s and 90s were times when Ghanaian highlife music regained the strong image that it used to have. We got the likes of Amakye Dede, Daddy Lumba, Nana Acheampong and many others.

It was also in the 90s that hiplife popped up, but his week I want to stick to the highlife. Next week, I will bring you a list of great hiplife songs that will leave you asking for more.

–

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana