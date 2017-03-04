Welcome to the Heritage Month: the month in which we give you a true taste of Ghana and her history. In March every year, we bring you songs and stories that show the spirit of the Ghanaian.

In this weekend’s playlist, I am bringing you songs from the 50s. This was the period after World War 2 when Ghanaian bands were ruling in the music arena.

The bands at this time borrowed some tunes and instruments from the ballroom, which the colonialists loved, and used them to create some very great tunes.

In this playlist, I bring you tunes from the likes of ET Mensah, Guy Warren, Ebo Taylor, Jerry Hansen and Stan Plange. Enjoy them and tell me what you think of them.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana