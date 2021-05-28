Ghana is known for producing some of the greatest athletes. Just like the rest of Africa, soccer is arguably the most celebrated sport in the country. Sports betting fans on Betway are aware of several Ghanaian footballers thriving in top leagues around Europe.

However, the west African country also produces great athletes in other sports. Read this piece further to find out who are the most popular athletes from Ghana today.

Janet Amponsah – Athletics

Janet is regarded as the best female sprinter in Ghana right now. She has won medals in the 4 X 100 meters relay at two African Championships, one held in Marrakech, Morocco, and the other in Asaba, Nigeria.

Janet also took part in the 4 X 100 meters relay and 200m races in the 2016 Olympics Games held in Brazil. Her other achievements include finishing runners-up behind Marie-Josee Ta-Lou of Ivory Coast at the 2018 Women’s 100 meters final at the African Senior Athletics Championships held in Asaba, Nigeria.

Isaac Dogboe – Boxing

Isaac Dogboe hails from Ghana’s capital Accra. His family relocated to London when he was still young. However, he still represented his motherland in the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Although he did not excel in the Olympics, he went on to become a dreaded featherweight African boxer. Having a flawless record helped Isaac become a world champion aged 23.

He later lost his title to Emanuel Navarette from Mexico and also lost the rematch. These are the only losses in his professional boxing career. To date, his record stands at 21-2, and looks keen to reclaim his world champion status. His achievements have made him a popular athlete not only in Ghana but worldwide.

Thomas Partey – Football

Thomas Partey comes from Krobo Odumase in Ghana. Before his move to Arsenal from Atletico Madrid, not many fans knew much about the Ghanaian defensive midfielder. He is also the Black Star’s vice-captain. However, after switching allegiance to London-based club Arsenal, Partey became a popular African footballer loved by many fans globally.

His current contract with The Gunners also makes him one of the highest-paid athletes at the club. The midfield general takes home 13 million GBP annually. Many commentators believe he will become a bigger player in Europe should he find his form at Arsenal next season.

Nadia Eke – Triple Jump

Nadia Eke was born in Accra, Ghana, in 1993. She is a top Ghanaian triple jumper with an illustrious career. Some of her accolades include finishing tenth in the Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow, won silver at the African Championships in Marrakech, Morocco, and emerged seventh at the IAAF Continental Cup. In addition, she won bronze at the African Games in Brazzaville in 2015 and was African Champion in 2016.

Her exploits on the track have seen her qualify to represent her country at the 2020 Summer Olympics. She holds the Ghanaian Triple Jump record of 14.33 meters.

John Paul Amoah – Sprinter

John Paul Amoah is a 100 and 200 meters sprinter from Ghana. He has taken part in top competitions in the continent, including the 4 X 100 meters relay and 100 meters at the 2019 African Games. He finished fourth in the 2019 African Games 100 meters final.

Amoah’s personal best in the 100 meters is 10.01 seconds and 20.08 seconds for 200 meters. He set both records at the 2019 NCAA Division I Championships. His personal best for the 200 meters race also helped break the national record previously held by Emmanuel Tuffour, a three-time Olympian. Amoah will represent Ghana at the Tokyo Olympics.

Final thoughts

There are many other top athletes with Ghanaian roots. Nevertheless, the ones mentioned here stand out from the rest. Who is your favorite Ghanaian athlete?

Nevertheless, the ones mentioned here stand out from the rest. Who is your favorite Ghanaian athlete?