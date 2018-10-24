Global Media Alliance wins international award for excellence in internal communications campaign

Global Media Alliance (GMA), has been adjudged the Best Agency in Internal Communications at this year’s Golden World Awards organized by the International Public Relations Association (IPRA) in Barcelona, Spain over the weekend.

GMA beat over 29 other international PR agencies to win the much sought-after award. The event witnessed winners from Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, Middle-East and Pacific.

GMA’s recognition was based on the use of innovative ideas through its subsidiary, YFM, the number one urban radio station in Ghana to champion a creative internal communication campaign dubbed #YVENGERS that effectively engaged personnel across the company.

YFM, the award winning radio station wanted to strengthen the team bond and spark some excitement between DJ’s, Presenters, Technicians and Management among others with the #YVENGERS Campaign. The campaign was initiated a week to the premier of the the Avengers Infinity War Movie to target staff and patrons of YFM on social media where artworks of most employees of the company were designed to depict a character from the Avenger Movie franchise.

The #YVENGERS campaign engaged over 4,000 young Ghanaians on Twitter who found the artwork interesting and continued to talk about it after the campaign. #YVENGERS was number one on the trend list for the first week and among the top five during the second week.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Media Alliance, Mr. Ernest Boateng, who received the award in Barcelona on Friday 19th October 2018 said, “the award which was made possible by our innovative staff, is another achievement in the journey of this company. Team bonding among the staff of GMA has also contributed to our great journey. GMA promotes such qualities through fun filled campaigns and being recognized internationally for this, makes us all proud to be a part of the GMA family.”

Mr. Boateng dedicated the award to all staff of the company for their contributions in growing the company. GMA has over the years been recognized both locally and internationally, for its outstanding contribution in the PR and Media industry.

On his part, Eddy Blay, Programmes Manager for YFM commended the team for the recognition, adding, “We are elated on being recognized with an International award. We are truly humbled and honored to win in this category. We dedicate this award to all our audience and social media followers for their support to the Station.”

The annual IPRA Golden World Awards (GWA) initiative, established in 1990, recognizes excellence in Public Relations practice worldwide in a variety of categories. Recipients of the award take particular pride in the recognition granted to their entry as meeting international standards of excellence in Public Relations. It fulfills this aim through networking opportunities, its code of conduct, and intellectual leadership of the profession. With several years of experience, IPRA, recognized by the United Nations, is now present throughout the world wherever Public Relations is practiced.

GMA is an Integrated Communications and Media Company with over 20 years experience in PR, Events Management, Digital Marketing, Broadcasting (YFM, Happy FM and e.tv Ghana), Creatives and Production.

–

Source: Global Media Alliance