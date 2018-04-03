Reduce TV hours, study hard – DCE

The Upper West Akim District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Eugene Sackey, has advised pupils to avoid spending long hours watching television and concentrate more on their studies.

He said the government would continue to support education through various reforms in the district and the country as a whole.

Mr Sackey, who was speaking at the 80th anniversary of Nyanoa Methodist Basic School at Nyanoa announced that the school would soon be placed on the school feeding programme.

The Nyanoa Methodist Basic School was established on March 2, 1938.

The Member of Parliament for Upper West Akim Constituency, Mr Derek Ohene Assifo Bekoe, urged parents to show commitment towards the education and welfare of the pupils.

The Nyanoa Circuit Supervisor, Mr Emmanuel Teinor commended the performance of teachers and the pupils for the increase in the school enrolment and appealed to the education directorate to reduce the congestion in the school.

Mr Eric Amofa, the headmaster of the school, called for collaboration among stakeholders and support for the school children.

He appealed for the provision of more classrooms as most of the classes were congested.

The school has a total of 550 pupils, with 420 in the primary level and 130 in junior school.

–

Source: GNA