2nd Image Hair and Beauty Academy holds graduation ceremony [Photos]

Over 200 students graduated from the 2nd Image Hair and Beauty Academy at a brief ceremony on Saturday.

The event, held at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra, had in attendance, the Minister for Tourism and Creative Arts, Catherine Afeku, among others.

Addressing the graduates, the CEO of 2nd Image International, Nikki Boa-Amponsem, challenged them to put the skills acquired to good use and be guided by quality standards in the Industry.

About 2nd Image

2nd Image Hair and Beauty Therapy Academy is committed to preparing interested persons for exciting, successful careers in cosmetology and beauty therapy and fashion.

The students at the academy are taught to develop professional work habits and attitudes necessary to acquire and maintain employment skills and knowledge in the beauty industry.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana