Be wary of fake accounts in my name – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has cautioned Ghanaians to be wary of some fake social media accounts created in his name.

The former President on his Facebook page indicated that though many social media pages are using his name or a combination of his official names, his official Facebook Account and Twitter Handle remain @JDMahama.

The President clarified that any other account is “unauthorized and unknown” to him or his office.

Don’t use my name for personal interests – Mahama warns

In 2017, the former President issued a similar caution to party members when he warned that persons seeking to solicit information from other party executives and members under the pretext that they are being sponsored by him to desist from such acts.

A statement from the office of the former President indicated that “some members of the party are seeking to solicit information from executives and members of the NDC, claiming that they are being sponsored by the Office of HE John Dramani Mahama.”

The statement , which was signed by special aide to the President , Joyce Mogtari, advised the culprits to desist from such acts, saying “we wish to strongly advise them to desist from such acts of impersonation and misinformation, particularly as we all continue to work towards reorganizing the party across the country.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana