UPSA GRASAG makes Easter donation to Christ Faith Foster Home

The University of Professional Studies’ (UPSA) Graduate Students Association (GRASAG), last Friday donated assorted items to Christ Faith Foster Home at Frafraha in Accra.

The items included clothes, stationery, groceries, detergents and sanitary wear, among other things.

The donation formed part of the group’s initiative to put smiles on the faces of the foster children as they celebrated Good Friday.

Presenting the items on behalf of the group, the women commissioner for UPSA GRASAG, Patience Besiree Monfakye, said the move is to fulfill what the Holy Scriptures said about giving alms to the needy.

“As a leader of this group, we believe in giving which the Bible speaks of and putting smiles on the faces of these children as we observe the death of Christ. We know these items will boost their morale and reduce the beggary at various foster homes.”

Miss Besiree Monfankye pledged the group’s continuous support for the foster home to enable the children to realize their full potential and called for the support of corporate bodies to achieve this laudable initiative.

Receiving the items on behalf of Christ Faith Foster Home, Mr. Abraham Danso, a coordinator at the home, expressed gratitude to UPSA GRASAG for the donation, and noted that the items will be put to good use.

By: Philip Nii Lartey/citifmonline.com/Ghana