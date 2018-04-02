50-yr old man allegedly commits suicide at Tema

A man believed to be in his early 50s has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on a scaffold in the house he lived in at a suburb called Top 10″, near the Volta River Authority (VRA)’s Kpone Thermal Plant at Tema in the early hours of Monday.

The man, whose name was given as Kofi Emmanuel, was a mason who hailed from Kpando in the Volta Region.

According to neighbours who spoke to Citi News, Kofi Emmanuel lived together with a woman, who he fathered three children with until recently when they separated due to a misunderstanding.

According to a co-tenant, Michael Gozah, the deceased was very reserved and lived peacefully with him and other neighbors in the vicinity.

Mr. Gozah said the deceased took to drinking after he and the wife separated.

“He is a very calm man and lived very peacefully with all of us until he unfortunately passed on this morning. We all suspect he has been thinking a lot ever since his wife left him,” he said.

Residents were shocked on seeing him hanging from a scaffold that was used for construction at the site.

“It is still not clear why Fo-Kofi, as he is popularly known; took his life. We are really surprised at this unfortunate happening,” one resident said.

Officers from the EMEFS police station were at the scene, and have since conveyed the body to the police hospital for autopsy.

By: Elvis Washington/citifmonline.com/Ghana