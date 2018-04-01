Two Police officers escape lynching in Volta Region

But for the swift intervention of the Chief of Tsyiome -Sabadu near Vakpo and his elders, two personnel of the Ghana Police Service would have been lynched.

Detective Corporal Vincent Adorvlo and a Community Police were investigating a reported threat on the lives of a local pastor and his congregants, when the town folks rounded them up at the Chief’s Palace.

The town-folks, who according to eyewitnesses thought the police were arresting their chief, besieged the Palace with weapons and other sharp objects to ostensibly attack the officers.

Narrating the incident to Citi News, the eyewitness said the irate youth who manhandled the officers were chanting war songs and issuing death threats.

Gripped by fear, the Chief whisked the officers into his room while the community elders calmed the mob.

It took about three hours to restore calm and escort the investigators to their base.

Reports suggested that, the town-folks have been up in arms against a church whose pastor they accused of certain misconducts.

The North Dayi District Commander of the Ghana Police Service, ASP Tawiah, who confirmed the incident to Citi News, said the Detectives were at the Chief’s Palace to invite through the chief, the leader of the gang that was threatening the lives of the pastor and his church.

He said his outfit has commenced investigations into the matter to bring culprits to book.

By: King Norbert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana