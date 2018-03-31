National Service Secretariat releases nurses’ postings

The National Service Secretariat (NSS) has released postings of over 9,000 nurses to undertake their mandatory national service for the 2018/2019 service year.

All the 9,199 nurses were posted to health facilities in various parts of all the 10 regions of the country.

A statement signed by the Acting Executive Director of the NSS, Mustapha Ussif, and copied to citifmonline.com urged all eligible nurses who registered for national service to log onto the scheme’s website (https://www.nss.gov.gh) to check their placements.

Nurses who confirm their postings are also to proceed to their respective user agencies and NSS regional secretariat(s) to complete the registration processes.

“Management wishes to urge all the posted nurses to accept their placements and consider them as part of their contribution towards building a healthy nation,” the statement added.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citinewsroom.com/Ghana