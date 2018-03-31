I remain an unrepentant social democrat – Anyidoho [Audio]

The Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic (NDC), Koku Anyidoho says he still remains an unrepentant social democrat despite his detention by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for allegedly threatening a civil revolt and a coup in Ghana.

Although he described his detention as an “experience” Anyidoho said Ghanaians should allow the laws and security agencies to work without hindrances.

“I remain an unrepentant social democrat, I remain an unrepentant member of the NDC and I remain an unrepentant supporter of the progressives thinking and the progressive forces. Issues to do with what I was reported to have said that the police dutifully started investigating is within the law, let the law take its course,” he said.

Anyidoho made the comment on’s current affairs and news analysis programme,on Saturday when the host asked whether he has repented after his experience during his detention.

He also indicated that the security agencies did not manhandle him as being speculated.

I’ve not been charged

The NDC Deputy General Secretary also rejected claims that he has been charged by the CID for treason.

According to him, the CID is still investigation his alleged crime and has not proffered any charges against him.

“I was only in custody and let the records state that I have not been charged. I won’t go into the legality of it but I have not been charged for any offence. The police are still investigating the matter,” he added.

Background

Mr. Anyidoho was picked up last Tuesday by the CID for allegedly making some claims on public radio which have been deemed as treasonable.

He had, in an interview on Accra-based Happy FM, indicated that President Akufo-Addo will be overthrown because of the ratification of the controversial defence cooperation agreement between Ghana and the US saying it could spark a “social revolution” in Ghana.

“There will be a civilian coup d’état. There will be a social revolution. We [NDC] are starting it on Wednesday. The movement is starting on Wednesday. Nana Addo will have sleepless nights. He will suffer diarrhea. He said he wanted to be president, but we will make sure he will be fed up on the seat,’’ he added.

Anyidoho has since been widely condemned for the comments.

He subsequently spent two nights at the custody of the Bureau of National Investigations after which the CID granted him bail on Friday.

Click below to listen to Anyidoho’s interview on the Big Issue:



–

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin

