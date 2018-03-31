HarvestPraise2018 held at the Fantasy Dome in Accra [Photos]

The mother of all gospel concerts in Ghana, Harvest Praise was held the Fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra yesterday.

Dubbed the Bigger, Better and Greater edition of the concert, Harvest Praise paraded the hottest gospel music stars on stage to minister through music and worship.

The Harvest International Ministries Campus Choir was in their element as they blessed patrons with soul inspiring songs.

From Nigeria came, the worship dynamite, Victoria Orenze, who put up an electrifying ministration to the relish of patrons.

The vintage Yaw Sarpong and the Asomafo were not left out in the experience. They performed strings of powerful songs from their rich repertoire. Yaw Sarpong has proved that, age has everything to do with quality wine.

American Gospel music sensation, Anthony Brown and the Group Therapy band ignited the auditorium of the Fantasy Dome. Just as he promised earlier on the Citi Breakfast Show, his presence was hugely felt at the concert.

There was also awesome ministration from the evergreen Harvest Gospel Choir, Kofi Dua Anto KODA, Ramzy Amui, among other amazing gospel acts.

Edwin Dadson who stamped HP 2018 edition with his Bigger Better and Greater album also did a rendition of the hit song.

Harvest Praise at 20 was powered by the Harvest International Ministries in Partnership with Unibank and Citi FM.

See some photos below:

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana