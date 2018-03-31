Anthony Brown, others light up #HarvestPraise2018

American Gospel Musician sensation, Anthony Brown and the Group Therapy were at their best at the 2018 edition of the annual gospel programme dubbed Harvest Praise which came off last night, Friday, March 30th, 2018.

Anthony Brown captivated the audience by singing his songs back to back thus putting the crowd into a praise and worship mood.

The event organized at the Fantasy Dome at Trade Fair in Accra also had electrifying ministrations from Ramzy Amui, Yaw Sarpong and the Asomafo, Kofi Dua Anto (KODA), Rev. Edwin Dadson, the Harvest Gospel Choir among other great gospel artistes.

Also, from Nigeria came, the worship dynamite, Victoria Orenze, who put up an electrifying ministration.

All the artistes who ministered at the Harvest Praise kept patrons of the event on their feet throughout the show.

Harvest Praise which was in its 20 year was attended by thousands of Ghanaians who trooped in to the over 15,000 sitting capacity Fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

Some of the patrons who spoke in an interview after experiencing the power of God at the event could not hide their excitement and said they could not wait for the next edition of Harvest Praise.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

