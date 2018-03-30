Promotion-chasing Fulham win comfortably at Norwich

Fulham maintained their Championship automatic promotion bid with a routine victory at Norwich.

Stefan Johansen opened the scoring for the Cottagers with a tap-in after Norwich keeper Angus Gunn could only parry Aleksandar Mitrovic’s header.

Tom Cairney doubled the advantage minutes later, sidefooting the ball into the bottom corner.

Fulham remain seven points off second-placed Cardiff after extending their unbeaten run to 17 league games.

Cairney’s tame effort was the only shot on target in a largely uneventful first-half which saw Fulham dominate possession but create little going forwards.

City’s closest chance came after 59 minutes when Josh Murphy’s volley went narrowly wide.

Moments later Fulham substitute Ryan Sessegnon saw his powerful shot cleared off the line by Norwich defender Christoph Zimmermann.

This latest defeat means the Canaries have now won just one of their past nine games.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke:

“Fulham were able to score the first goal. From there, it was difficult.

“They are the best team in the league at the moment. We had situations to score but weren’t effective.

“I’m happy with our commitment, fighting spirit and performance. Sadly, we didn’t get the result which is the credit.”

–

