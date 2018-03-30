Galamsey operator jailed 18 months for unlawful escape

A 29-year-old galamsey operator, Asampong Bawuah, has been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment by a Tarkwa Circuit court for unlawfully escaping from police custody at Wassa Akropong in the Amenfi East Municipality.

He pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea.

Prosecuting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Juliana Essel-Dadzie, told the court presided over by Mr. Eammunel Bart-Plange Brew that on March 18,, 2018, Bawuah was involved in a stealing case, and was arrested and sent to the Wassa Akropong police station to assist them in their investigations.

According to the prosecution, on March 19, at about 9:00 am, after his investigation caution statement had been taken, the convict was being escorted by detective Lance corporal Appiah to the charge office to be put in police cells when Bawuah pushed the detective down and took to his heels.

ASP Essel-Dadzie said Lance corporal Appiah and his colleague Lance corporal Richard Ganyo with the help of the public apprehended Bawuah 500 meters from the police station and he was later charged.

Source: GNA