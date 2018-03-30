Burnt meters leave Nungua Cold Store residents in darkness

Some residents of an area in Nungua known as Cold Store, have been without electricity for nearly a week.

This was after the meter compartment in their area caught fire.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), is yet to fix the problem despite several calls from customers.

According to residents, even though some technicians from the Nungua branch of the ECG have inspected the problem, nothing has been done to restore the power.

One of the residents, Ben Awuah, who spoke to Citi News about the situation, said “It was 3:00am and we woke up and all the meters were on fire and actually, it was a neighbour who drew our attention and we called ECG and it took them three days to come… they came to checked and they said they would come and fix it. As at today [Thursday] being one week, we called them on Wednesday, and they said we should stop calling them. When they are ready to solve the problem for us, they will come and solve it.”

Meanwhile, a technician at the Nungua branch of the ECG, Wisdom Morki, in an interview with Citi News said his outfit was waiting for new meters from the head office to replace the burnt ones.

“As I am talking to you now, we don’t have materials so we go round and see the situation and then rectify the faults we are supposed to… They have ordered some. It is left for them to hand them over to us. They promised that they will give it to us but we don’t know when; so we are waiting for them.

–

By: Naa Shika Caesar/citifmonline.com/Ghana