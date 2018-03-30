Brace yourselves to counter terror threats – Dery to Immigration officers

The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, has urged officers of the Ghana Immigration Service to maintain a higher standard of professionalism and competence in the face of Ghana’s preparedness to counter any threat of terrorism in the country and the West African sub-region.

He stated that government has recently equipped the Service with logistics and is going to do more. He however noted that the state will count on the professionalism of the officers to effectively maintain sanity at Ghana’s borders.

“It has become more compelling than ever to strengthen and streamline the management of our borders considering the prevailing threats of terrorism and other forms of transnational crimes across the world”, he noted.

The Interior said this during a speech at the Cadet Intake X Graduation Parade of the Ghana Immigration Service at the Immigration Service Academy and Training School at Assin Foso in the Central Region.

The graduation saw the passing out of 185 senior officers who had completed a four-month intensive training in various fields of security, governance and management; out of the number, 63 are females.

Stressing the need for professionalism, Ambrose Dery said, “Security operatives of your calibre are expected to be on top and be abreast with modern techniques and best practices globally”.

He reiterated government’s commitment to strengthen the Immigration Service through the provision of requisite logistics and infrastructure.

“I am glad to inform you that the Government has recently provided the Service with ten Toyota Hilux pick-up, twenty All-Terrain-Vehicles (ATVs), and twenty-five motor bikes to enhance its operations”, he proclaimed.

The Interior Minister asked the officers to exhibit a high sense of leadership and supervision at the various duty and command posts.

By: Joseph Ackon-Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana