Akesse Brempong proves versatility on ‘Spontaneous Worship’

Akesse Brempong’s latest singles, ‘Spontaneous Worship’ have generated excitement among gospel music lovers.

The release revealed a rather interesting deviation from people’s expectation of the regular contemporary style of worship songs or his signature bongo worship style enjoyed on his previous album release, ‘West Hills Live.’

It rather showcased an indigenous blend of Pentecostal worship songs with a touch of modernized vocal and rhythmic harmonies that presents the signature vintage Pentecostal sound in a more refined 21st century appeal making it ideal for today’s worshiper to access the same ancient anointing birthed out from these songs.

The multiple award winning artiste, disclosed in an interview that in contrast to the perceptions of his fans as a charismatic, he was born and bred in the Church of Pentecost right through his Sunday school days at Ahensan in the Ashanti region, to his talent discovery days in Kumasi high school, then to the frontline ministrations at Kumasi P.I.W.C and eventually as the music director of several choirs both on and off KNUST campus during his university days before settling with Kaneshie P.I.W.C where he currently worships after relocating to Accra.

It is quite evident from the above information that his versatility and command over the contemporary and gospel reggae music genre only comes second to his native Pentecostal side we are seeing now.

It all sums up to mean that Akesse Brempong can’t be boxed up and restricted to a particular genre and his fans should expect more diverse and soul stirring songs off his latest album soon to be released.

For now, the 2-part single, ‘Spontaneous Worship 1’ and ‘Spontaneous Worship 2’ is available for download on iTunes, Aftown, YouTube, Google play and Cdbaby.

The singles are taken off his upcoming album, ‘Kumasi City Live.’

Watch the 2-part single below:

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana