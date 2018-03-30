Adansi Traditional Council urges gov’t to build gold refinery

The Adansi Traditional Council in the Ashanti Region has asked the government to consider setting up a gold refinery in Adansi to refine gold under the One-District, One-Factory initiative to create jobs for the youth.

The Council also appealed to the government to release the accumulated funds in the Obuasi Community Trust Fund, which was established during the AngloGold Ashanti operations to the Allodial Owner (the Paramount Chief).

That, he said, would help resolve teething challenges in the area such insanitary conditions and inadequate school infrastructure.

It said a Consultant was engaged, who produced the blueprint for the formation of the Trust Fund, noting that, at the time of the formation of the Fund, the Paramount Stool was vacant, hence the inability to utilize the monies for the intended purpose.

This was contained in a statement read by Nana Akwasi Yentumi Asante, Adansihene’s Special Aide to Opagyakotwere Bonsra Afriyie II, Adansihene, and President of the Adansi Traditional Council when a delegation from the Adansi State paid a courtesy call on John Peter Amewu, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, in Accra.

The delegation of chiefs and opinion leaders was led by Nana Kwae Pinsan II, Adansi Kusahene, who doubles as the Adansi Twafohene.

The statement said as part of the diversification drive, the Obuasi Rejuvenation Working Committee is considering the establishment of a technical university and a Special Mine Museum at Obuasi and asked for government’s support.

It expressed appreciation to the President, the Cabinet and members of the Council of State for rejuvenating the AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine concession.

It said 60 per cent of the concession should be properly regulated so as to harness the full potential in terms of mineable gold reserves to improve the lots of the people in the area.

It suggested that the government should release 60 per cent of the concession to large mining firms that have the capacity, logistics and technical know-how to help government maximize the reserves.

It appealed to government to investigate and consider withdrawing the operating licence of Pelangio Mining Group, a Canadian mining firm, which has been operating in Adansi for the past 12 years, for failing to fulfill its social obligations and showing gross disrespect to the traditional authorities.

‘‘Nananom unleashed their anger on illegal miners and some large-scale mining companies, who took undue advantage of the supposedly weak monitoring system of the Ministry and the Minerals Commission, and went overboard to even mine for gold when in principle, they should have just undertaken reconnaissance and exploration but not actual gold mining,’’ it stated.

Mr Amewu, in his response, assured the delegation that government would undertake the necessary consultations to resolve the concerns enumerated to bring peace and harmony to the area.

He said government was determined to curb all activities of illegal mining and make sure that, the host communities benefit from mining operations in the area.

Source: GNA