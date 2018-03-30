2018 Kwahu Easter paragliding festival kicks off [Photos]

The 2018 Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival officially opened on Easter Friday for patrons across the world to enjoy another year of exciting flying experience.

Patrons of this year’s paragliding festival can expect to have a hitch-free experience as organizers have moved to improve on previous experiences.

For instance, all four pilots can now take off at the same time, instead of the usual one-at-a-time take off sessions.

Expansion works have been carried out at the site, more washrooms and pavilions have been constructed, and enough chairs provided for patrons’ comfort.

Ed Stein, a veteran pilot who is the team leader and has been flying patrons since the festival was launched 13 years ago, in an interview with Citi News described the renovated site as the best in the world.

“I am very impressed with the speed of renovation exercise carried out here by the tourism ministry, last year [2017], when I came to fly people, the site was not like this, only a pilot could take off at a time, but with the expansion works here 4 other pilots can all take off at a go, and I must say once again I am really impressed”.

“I can confidently say with my experience at different countries and paragliding sites in the world that the Kwahu site here in Ghana is the best and am looking forward to another exciting experience”.

As patrons troop in from all corners of the country, the Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, announced that over 500 hundred personnel from the Ghana Police Service and the military have been deployed to ensure security at Kwahu.

“A combined team of 500 men from both the police and military are on the ground to provide maximum security, we have a strong group from the CTU, FPU and crowd control unit firmly positioned at every vantage points and several plain cloth men and CID are also patrolling 24 hours to ensure visibility here”.

“We are aware certain criminals and individuals would want to take advantage of the occasion to rob people, but we want to assure patrons here we are in control and we will ensure their safety at all times”.

Frederick Rudolph – Adjei, the Eastern Regional Manager of the Ghana Tourism Authority, also indicated that the Ghana Airforce is on standby to airlift patrons in case of an emergency.

“Adequate measures and planning have been instituted to ensure that patrons are served with the best experience this year, we have been improving every year, and we will not stop at maintaining and becoming the best. The Airforce base in Accra is currently on standby to airlift patrons in an emergency, they have been constantly contacting their men stationed here for updates, and we want to assure patrons to feel at home, relax and enjoy the experience”.

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Catherine Afeku, who was optimistic about the success of the event asked the media to help sell out the site to the rest of the world.

“You are witnesses to the nice edifice we have constructed here, we do not want to enjoy paragliding only during Easter festival so we are putting in a lot of efforts for the training of our Ghanaian pilots. Two of them for the first time flew solo today. The rest of it is on the media to tell all the stories here to the world for all paragliding fans in the world to also come to Ghana to experience this amazing site and feeling in Kwahu”.

She added that, “we have the disease of not managing or maintaining things well, so I am calling on us all to be vigilant and observant to ensure we all keep the site well and maintain it well for it is a collective effort”.

