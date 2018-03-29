STC supports Easter Orphan Project with 44-seater bus

The State Transport Company (STC) will be providing a 44 seater bus to help Citi FM undertake its Easter Orphan Project on Easter Monday.

The bus will be used to transport some of the items donated by the listeners of the station and other donors.

The Easter Orphan Project forms part of Citi FM’s corporate social responsibility activities.

The orphanages, which Citi FM has been supporting for 13 years, include the Baptist School Complex (BASCO) an orphanage at Trotor, near Suhum in the Eastern Region, the Handivangelism Orphanage at Haatso in Accra and Mama Laadi Orphanage at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

More donations welcomed

Although several donations towards the Citi FM Easter Orphan Project have been received, more donations are still welcomed.

The donations can be in the form of cash or items including toiletries, bags of rice, canned foods, drinks, detergents, stationery etc.

Donations can be delivered in person at the premises of Citi FM at Adabraka, behind the Adabraka Police Station, while cash donations can be made via mobile money via 0550 900 006.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana