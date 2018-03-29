Malisanat Hotel; a mini paradise for your Easter break in Volta Region

Easter is the time of year when most Christians reflect on the death and resurrection of Saviour Jesus Christ which is heralded with the celebration of Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

For most people, Easter presents a perfect time for reconciliation, family reunion and relaxation in an environment that connects the soul with nature. If part of your plans this season is to visit the Volta Region, then let me recommend my discovery for the season.

From my last year’s exciting experience at the African Hill Resort in the regional capital, this year I have settled the gateway to Ho.

Located at Sokode-Gbogame; just by the main road that leads to the Regional Capital, Malisanat Hotel would give you refreshing hospitality experience.

Built with bricks, and attractive green lawns and flowers, Malisanat is a home away from home; providing decent accommodation for its clients.

They provide varieties of sumptuous local and continental cuisines for inhabitants and revellers.

At night a lightning cable laced around the pentagon hut exudes enough beauty and style. There are smaller huts too. Inside the main hut are a bar and a lounge with Afrocentric furniture and artefacts that portray the culture of the people of Volta. The car park space is big enough to host a concert.

As we celebrate the season, the CEO of Malisanat Hotel, Mr Frank Adetor is promising exciting Easter Nights at the “gateway” to Ho.

On Holy Saturday and Picnic Monday evenings, the Hotel would stage a Borborbor performance 9; a popular music dance and a Pork Festival at its premises. The event promises to be exciting and irresistible.

So when you run from the buzzing cities, and on your way to the Volta Region, all you need is a rhythmic sound of Borborbor, women wiggling their backsides in the dance steps and other services of Malisanat Hotel at the mouth of Ho to take off all boredom.

–

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana