Kasapreko donates water, drinks to Easter Orphan Project

Kasapreko Company limited has donated 100 boxes of bottled water and soft drinks to support the Easter Orphan Project.

Citi FM will on Easter Monday head to three orphanages to present the charity items solicited from listeners of the station.

The Easter Orphan Project is part of Citi FM’s corporate social responsibility activities.

The orphanages, which Citi FM has been supporting for 13 years, include the Baptist School Complex (BASCO) an orphanage at Trotor, near Suhum in the Eastern Region, the Handivangelism Orphanage at Haatso in Accra and Mama Laadi Orphanage at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

More donations welcomed

Although several donations towards the Citi FM Easter Orphan Project have been received, more donations are still welcomed.

The donations can be in the form of cash or items including toiletries, bags of rice, canned foods, drinks, detergents, stationery etc.

Donations can be delivered in person at the premises of Citi FM at Adabraka, behind the Adabraka Police Station, while cash donations can be made via mobile money via 0550 900 006.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana