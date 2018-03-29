GRA closes down company office over GH¢2.3 million unpaid tax

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has closed down the offices of Africa Central Cargo, a clearing agency at Tema, over its unpaid tax of GH¢2.3 million.

The action came after the company persistently failed to comply with demand notices served on it.

The Reverend John Yaw Boabeng, Chief Revenue Officer in charge of the Recovery, Debt Management and Enforcement Unit, said the company had 10 working days to make a satisfactory payment arrangement with the GRA and anything short of that would result in legal action to recover the amount owed.

The tax liability represents value added tax (VAT), company income and withholding taxes for the period of 2013 to 2016.

The Rev Boabeng said enough time was given to the defaulting company to settle the amount but it would not take advantage of that.

“The audit has long been completed; the taxpayer has been given the opportunity severally to pay.

We served him a notice of tax liability, another notice and then final demand notice and he would still not respond.”

The GRA, therefore, had no option but to close the offices.

He reminded tax defaulters that the more they delayed in making the payment, the higher the penalty.

“Of all the taxes computed – company income tax, VAT, and the withholding taxes, once there is a delay in payment, there will be interest and penalty”.

He noted that Africa Central Cargo had not shown the commitment to settling its liability.

He called on those who had defaulted in their tax payments to take steps to arrange to settle their tax liabilities or be prepared to face appropriate sanctions.

Source: GNA