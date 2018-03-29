CCTV footage exposes suspected Legon thief

A man captured on a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage stealing from the “Little Legon” bungalows has been arrested and detained by the police.

The University of Ghana Staff, who are living in these bungalows, have been experiencing frequent break-ins and this led to the fixing a CCTV camera.

That decision has proven right as Haruna Abass, suspected to be behind the burglaries has now been caught.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kofi Anokye, the Legon District Commander, confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

Abass was found carrying two flat-screen TV sets and a GTP wax print by the University’s security night patrol team and suspecting him to have stolen the items, arrested and handed him over to the police.

CCTV clips played at the police station, later, showed him breaking into the bungalows on separate occasions and making off with stolen items.

Confronted with the evidence, he reportedly confessed to the crime and would be facing charges of unlawful entry and stealing.

Source: GNA