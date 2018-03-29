BNI boss reassigned, not sacked – Kan-Dapaah

The Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah has told citinewsroom.com that the Director of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) William Akwasi Appiah has been reassigned and not sacked as is being speculated.

According to him, Mr Appiah has been reassigned to the National Security Ministry.

Earlier reports suggested that Mr Appiah was sacked after a meeting held on Thursday.

But according to Mr. Kan-Dapaah, the move was part of a number of changes at the BNI and the National Security Ministry.

“We haven’t sacked the man. There is nothing like sacking, we didn’t talk about the sacking. Yes, he has been changed. There have been some changes at the Research department and also at the BNI and the National Security Ministry. We’ve moved people around.”

“He’s been moved from BNI to the Ministry of National Security,” Kan-Dapaah said in an interview with citinewsroom.com.

A statement signed by Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid said Mr Appiah will be replaced by the Director-General of Research at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Rasheed Seidu Inusah.

The statement added that Peter Nyarko Opata, who served as deputy to Mr. Seidu Inusah has now taken over as the substantive head of the department at the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

This comes a day after former President John Mahama and a number of officials of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were allowed access to Koku Anyidoho, who was in the custody of the BNI.

The group took pictures with Anyidoho which went viral on social media.

Mr Anyidoho was picked up by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on Tuesday for making some comments deemed treasonable and was in the BNI custody.

He was subsequently charged with treason and spent two nights in BNI custody.

Mr Anyidoho was granted bail earlier on Thursday.

By: citinewsroom.com/Ghana