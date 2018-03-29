Airtel Tigo joins calls for 5G network in Ghana

The Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Tigo, Roshi Motman has called on the National Communications Authority (NCA) to work towards the acquisition of a 5G Spectrum in the country to reflect the evolving communication space in the world.

According to her, the NCA has not been clear on its policy direction towards improved internet coverage in the country.

Madam Motman has therefore urged the NCA to open up the discussion on the acquisition of a 5G spectrum by telcos in the country.

Addressing journalists at a press conference, Roshi Motman disclosed that AirtelTigo is however working towards the acquisition of a 5G spectrum to ensure quality service to its customers.

“Acquiring a 4G is a natural progression but actually as a company, we are looking towards acquiring a 5G spectrum because in reality it’s time for 5G in the world and not really 4G. So it’s a bit sad that in Ghana the situation is the way it is. I also believe that it is not necessary to as a company move from 2G to 3G and then to the next when there is a more developed one out there, you can go straight onto 5G”.

Roshi Motman explained that both parent groups of the merged entity are working towards acquiring a 5G spectrum,

“Both our groups, we have the Bharti Airtel Group and the and the Millicom group that are behind this venture are both investing in 5G and we are now bringing on board experts to really have a look at how this can be positioned in this market”.

The move of the company to acquire a 5G spectrum comes despite pleas by the telcos to reduce the cost of acquiring a 4G spectrum.

The second 4G spectrum has been left untaken after MTN acquired the first one in 2015.

MTN, together with three other companies back then; Surfline, Goldkey and Migson communications all submitted applications for the spectrum but only MTN was able to cough up the floor price for the spectrum which was 67.5 million dollars.

The spectrum allows the telecom operator to provide improved internet services to customers as it has a faster speed and enhanced features.

By: Anita Arthur/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana