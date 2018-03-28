U/West: Chiefs angry over proposed realignment of UDS programmes 

Chiefs in the Upper West Region are fuming over a supposed decision by authorities of the University for Development Studies (UDS), to realign some programmes currently pursued at the Wa campus of the University, to other campuses in the Northern and Upper East Regions.

In a press statement signed by the President of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs, Kuoro Richead Babini Kanto IV, and read by Naa Seidu Braimah, the chief said “the realignment is a ploy to weaken the Wa campus to make it difficult for it to run smoothly when given autonomy”.

Section 3 of PNDC Law 279 (1992) on functions of the University states that the University for Development Studies (UDS), shall pursue as its aims under section 2, studies in Agricultural Science, Medical and Health Sciences and Integrated Development Studies.”

The aspects of Integrated Development Studies have been ceded to the Wa campus of the University.

However, the statement contained that “the faculty of Social Sciences, the faculty of Arts (proposed under a collegiate system by the Wa cumpus), as well as all proposed and existing programmes of the department of African and General Studies, Wa campus are now proposed for the Tamale campus” while “the department of Environment and Resource Studies at the Wa campus is placed under the faculty of Earth and Environmental Science at the Navrongo campus in the Upper East Region”.

The chiefs further claimed that “the M.A Leadership and Development programme of the school of Business and Law, Wa campus, is to be moved to the Institute of Interdisciplinary Research and Consultancy Services in Tamale”.

Kuoro Richead Babini, who is the Paramount Chief of the Tumu Traditional Area wondered why no programme is moved to the Wa campus of the University under the supposed realignment process, demanding that ” current happenings at the university fly in the face of the law and must be halted by government to avert future litigation”.

Citi News‘ attempts to get a response from the authorities of the UDS were unsuccessful.

By:Mahama Latif/citifmonline.com/Ghana