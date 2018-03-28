Remove ‘controversial’ articles from US military camp deal – Union

The Ghana Federation of Labour is appealing to the President to expunge some clauses from the US/Ghana Defence Cooperation Agreement, which it says are not in the best interests of the country and its security.

“Under no circumstances therefore should any preferential concession be considered in any collaboration which impacts on the Ghanaian Sovereignty and Human Rights. We appeal to His Excellency the President to ensure due process is exhausted with due diligence to expunge the controversial articles from the agreement in the interest of National Security and public order,” a statement from the federation said.

Parliament last Friday [March 23, 2018], approved the controversial Ghana-US defencewhich will allow the United States access into the country to camp some of its military forces.

The deal was approved by only Majority Members of Parliament after the Minority staged a walkout during the debate on the Floor of the House.

They had claimed that the agreement was not in the interest of the country and should be rejected.

Hundreds of Ghanaians hit the streets of Accra on Wednesday to protest the agreement ratified by Parliament saying it infringes on the sovereignty of Ghana.

The Labour Federation, in its statement, expressed worry over the agreement stating that it could have negative ripple effects on the country’s workforce.

“We are indeed worried and scared about the far-reaching consequences for labour and the entire populace if the country’s laws are compromised for the sake of partnership Agreement with a country which has little respect for conventional Rules and Regulations,” the statement added.

Below is the full statement from the Ghana Federation of Labour:

Signed by:

Caleb Nartey, President

&

Abraham Koomson, Secretary General

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

