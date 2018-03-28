Pulsar 220, Discover 125 motorbikes unveiled in Ghana

Somoco Ghana Limited, the authorized resellers of Bajaj motorcycles in Ghana, has unveiled the latest Pulsar 220 and Discover 125 motorcycles onto the Ghana market.

These models are packed with the best of Bajaj technology to meet the aspirations of the Ghanaian youth.

The Pulsar 220 is a 220cc motorcycle delivering 21 PS at 8,500 RPM (Revolutions per minute) and a torque of 19 Newton-meters (nm) at 7,000 RPM. The four-stroke, single cylinder engine is twin spark and both air and oil-cooled.

It has a five-speed gearbox with precise gear shifting for comfortable riding experience. The Pulsar 220 has front and rear disc brakes with adjustable nitrox rear shock absorbers to provide ultimate balance with super comfort.

The Discover 125cc is the new style statement for Ghanaians. It is crafted with progressive styling and attractive decals.

It is powered by 125cc, single cylinder, four strokes, and twin spark engine. It delivers 11 PS power at 8,000 RPM and 10.8 nm of peak torque at 5, 500 RPM.

It also delivers the best in the class of fuel efficiency and safety with its front disc.

The Business Head of SOMOCO Ltd, Mr Vinay K. Chaturvedi, at the launch of the new motorcycles, noted the new campaign by Somoco to promote the wearing of helmets and help reduce fatalities.

As part of this initiative, the purchase of each motorcycle comes with two helmets, one for the rider and the other for customers to improve safety.

The Director of Research and Training at the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, DSP Alexander Kweku Obeng commended Somoco Ghana Limited for the safety initiative.

He said the MTTD will, this year, embark on a sensitisation programme to ensure motor riders abide by the laws to ensure safety on our roads.

He encouraged all key stakeholders to play their individual roles at ensuring safety on our roads.

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, in a speech read by on his behalf by the Director of Public Private Partnership, Mr Philip Lartey, congratulated SOMOCO Ltd. on the introduction of these latest motorcycles in Ghana and urged them to organize training activities once a while for their customers to equip them to reduce motor accidents in the country.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana