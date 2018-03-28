The Upper East Regional Minister Rockson Bukari has charged all thirteen Municipal and District Chief Executives in the region to prioritize at least three infrastructure projects yearly.

This, according to him, will help bridge the yawning developmental gaps among districts in the region and render responsive social services to citizens.

Mr. Bukari said priority should be given to infrastructure, education, health, agriculture, water and sanitation, as well as enterprise development.

He noted that assemblies could initiate and execute game-changing projects that meet the needs of citizen without depending greatly on central government through strategic revenue mobilization at the local level.

Mr. Bukari urged Municipal and District Assemblies to initiate innovative strategies to generate local revenue by reviving their revenue departments to generate data on sub-district structures for revenue mobilization.

“We need to get data on buildings, banks, filling stations, billboards, and anybody doing business in the districts must pay rates to the assembly to propel its development,” he said.

As assemblies, we have so many responsibilities to perform and if we don’t do them, the public will blame us and we can only do that by improving revenue mobilization. So I urge all chief executives and coordinating directors to equip their revenue mobilization departments to realize this target.”

Mr. Bukari added that the Regional Coordinating Council will soon organize a forum to share experiences and best strategies that, when adopted, could increase the revenue of assemblies.

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana