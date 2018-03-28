Praise Catalogue launches digital evangelism crash course

A Christian Digital Media Agency, focused on connecting ministries to people through the power of technology, has launched and organized a training course dubbed “Digital Evangelism Crash Course” – a one day lecture and hands-on training program aimed at empowering churches, evangelists, individuals, and faith based groups with tools for evangelism in this digital age.

“With the burning desire to reach the world with the gospel of Jesus, the hymnist Daniel March inspired by God penned these words; “While the souls of men are dying and the Master calls for you, let none here you idly saying – there’s nothing I can do. Gladly take the task he gives you and let his work your pleasure be…”

The organizers say it is with the same desire as expressed by Daniel March, that they are organizing the training.

“Disseminating the gospel of Jesus to the world has never been more dynamic in this present age than in any other. The less you are open to this dynamism, the more you play catch up and Digital Evangelism Crash Course on Saturday showed us tangible ways to bridge that gap and do it effectively” the organizers said.

Going through the course, one major admission made by participants across board was that the church and individual Christians weren’t deploying digital mechanisms enough in reaching souls, and also haven’t fully caught up with the digital wave and taken advantage of it.

Participants were thus taken through various digital media and platforms for evangelism, applications for in-reach and outreach, real life case studies on prevailing challenges in the church today, and their solutions as well as strategies in building and increasing church membership in the digital world.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Samuel Laryea, a Digital Media Consultant and lead facilitator for the Digital Evangelism Crash Course, said the training was an event with content and training relevant for the church today, and most importantly, it ushers in a new and refreshing era of sending the word and building evangelists for Jesus.

He also reiterated the fact that the gospel is reaching people through the power of technology in places where hitherto missionaries dare not go.

Individuals, churches and other faith based organizations can contact Praise Catalogue for special training sessions or join the next class in May.

–

Source: Praise Catalogue