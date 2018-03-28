Police to seize Anyidoho’s phones, laptops for treason evidence

As the state looks to build a case of treason against the Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, police have been given permission to seize all electronic devices belonging to the embattled politician.

The warrant from the High Court, sighted by Citi News, ordered that electronic gadgets including laptops, iPhone and iPads, believed to store information related to treason in the premises of Koku Anyidoho and his supposed agents, are to be seized to aid the police investigation.

This development follows the Criminal Investigations Department’s (CID) request to Accra-based Happy FM to produce the official copy of tape on which the Koku Anyidoho is believed to have made the treasonable comments.

Koku Anyidoho, in the interview, said President Nana Akufo-Addo will be overthrown because of the ratification of the controversial defence cooperation agreement between Ghana and the US.

He said the overthrow will be in the form of a “civilian coup d’etat”.

“There will be a civilian coup d’état. There will be a social revolution. We [NDC] are starting it on Wednesday. The movement is starting on Wednesday. Nana Addo will have sleepless nights. He will suffer diarrhoea. He said he wanted to be President, but we will make sure he will be fed up on the seat.”

The host of the show on which the comments were made, Kwame Affrifa, has also been invited by the police to aid in their investigations.

Mr. Anyidoho was picked up at the International Press centre on Tuesday to assist the police with investigations and spent Tuesday night in the custody of the police after being charged with treason.

His Oyarifa residence in Accra was also searched before he was moved from the police headquarters and sent to an unknown location after he was refused bail.

‘No option of bail’

In relation to bail denial, Koku Anyidoho’s lawyer, Victor Kojogah Adawudu, said he suspected the influence of some ‘external forces’ in the refusal to grant his client bail.

According to Mr. Adawudu, although the charge of treason brought against Koku Anyidoho is a bailable offence, the security agencies have refused to grant his client that option.

“…we felt that there might be some interference coming from somewhere,” he said.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana