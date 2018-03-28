CID demands official copy of Anyidoho’s ‘treason’ tape

The Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID), has officially written to Accra-based Happy FM to produce an official copy of a recording in which the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, is believed to have made comments deemed treasonable.

Mr. Anyidoho was picked up at the International Press centre on Tuesday to assist the police with investigations and spent last night in the custody of the police after being charged with treason.

His Oyarifa residence in Accra was also searched, before he was moved from the police headquarters and sent to an unknown location after he was refused bail.

It is still unclear where Mr. Anyidoho is being held currently, as his lawyers demand answers from the police.

Koku Anyidoho, in an interview on Accra-based Happy FM, indicated that President Akufo-Addo will be overthrown because of the ratification of the controversial defence cooperation agreement between Ghana and the US.

The deal was ratified by Parliament despite the resistance of some sections of the public, which Anyidoho believes, will spark a “social revolution” in the country.

“There will be a civilian coup d’état. There will be a social revolution. We [NDC] are starting it on Wednesday. The movement is starting on Wednesday. Nana Addo will have sleepless nights. He will suffer diarrhea. He said he wanted to be president, but we will make sure he will be fed up on the seat,’’ he added.

‘External forces’ blocking Anyidoho’s bail – Lawyer

Meanwhile, Anyidoho’s lawyer, Victor Kojogah Adawudu, is suspecting that the influence of some ‘external forces’ is responsible for the refusal to grant his client bail.

According to Adawudu, although the charge of treason brought against Anyidoho is a bailable offence, the security agencies have refused to grant his client that option.

“…we felt that there might be some interference coming from somewhere,” he said on the Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday.

By: Zoe Abu-Baidu/citifmonline.com/Ghana