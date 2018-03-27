Red flags over local content in ECG as bidders submit proposals (Audio)

Ghana could be losing significant benefits from the power sector in the absence of a local partner for the concessionaires bidding to assume management of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

This is the concern of Policy Analyst with ISODEC, Dr. Steve Manteaw.

His argument follows the submission of proposals by two companies bidding for the management of the power distribution company.

But how will this affect the outcome of the program?

Citi Business News has been engaging industry players who share divergent views on the matter.

Click to listen to full audio report.

–

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana