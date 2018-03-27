Minority to join demo against ‘US military base’ agreement

The Minority in Parliament will on Wednesday join some Ghanaians in Accra to demonstrate against the recently ratified Ghana-US Defence Cooperation agreement.

In a statement copied to citifmonline.com, the caucus described the agreement as a betrayal of the Ghanaian people by the Akufo-Addo government.

The Ranking Member of the Communications Committee and Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu constituency, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini, who signed the statement, said they have taken a decision to “unanimously and without reservation resolved to support and join Ghanaians who will be demonstrating tomorrow [Wednesday].

The demonstration is being organized by a group calling itself the Ghana First Patriotic Front (GFPF), who have chastised the government for accepting the deal, and the majority in Parliament for ratifying it despite strong resistance by the minority and a host of Ghanaians.

Parliament on Friday ratified the agreement amidst fierce resistance by the minority caucus led by Haruna Iddrisu.

Some Ghanaians had also staged a protest in front of Parliament House to kick against the ratification of the controversial agreement, but the majority caucus went ahead to ratify after the minority staged a walkout.

The demonstrators have selected Obra Spot at Kwame Nkrumah Circle as a converging point for the peaceful exercise which they say is to demonstrate to the government that Ghanaians do not support the decision.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Brogya Genfi, has filed an application at the Supreme Court challenging the Parliamentary ratification of the Ghana-US defence cooperation agreement.

Among other things, he is seeking a declaration from the court that the Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul erred in law by laying before Parliament an unexecuted draft agreement.

Read the full statement below:

MINORITY DECLARES SUPPORT FOR AND PARTICIPATION IN GHANA FIRST DEMONSTRATION

The Minority Caucus in Parliament wishes to confirm that it has unanimously and without reservation resolved to support and join Ghanaians who will be demonstrating tomorrow morning in Accra against the Akufo-Addo Government’s betrayal of the Ghanaian people by surrendering our sovereignty and threatening the peace and stability of Ghana under the now infamous Ghana – US Military Base Agreement.

Minority Members of Parliament will join forces with the Ghana First Patriotic Front (GFPF) and all other groups who have so far registered their displeasure by expressing their unflinching support and participation in tomorrow’s march of destiny.

As we have stated time without number, the resistance to this betrayal does not end with our walk-out in Parliament when the NPP abused its majority. We continue to explore many democratic options not limited to demonstrations, public fora, picketing, court actions and the notice we have served that a future NDC Government will urgently review this obnoxious agreement.

It must be stressed that this is a principled position and that any other country which brings a similar agreement for Ghana’s ratification will attract and face the same level of resistance.

Indeed, Ghana First!

Signed,

Alhaji A.B.A. Fuseini

Ranking Member, Communications Committee, Parliament.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana