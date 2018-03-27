Ghana strategy report to be launched on April 25

Steven Blessing Ackah, first Ghanaian to chair the G200 Youth Summit in 2017 and Clarissa J.A. Luttmann, Associate member of the G200 Youth Association facilitated by the G20 Youth Council Geneva, Switzerland, is to launch the first Ghana Strategy Report on 25th April, 2018.

The launch of the report will be in partnership with the China-Europe International Business School, Simpolicy- The Hague, Netherlands, and the UAE-AFRICA Mentoring Development Consortium with a special endorsement from H.E Ambassador Tal Edgars.

The event which will be graced by the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will be held at the China Europe International Business School, East Legon.

Other key dignitaries include; former President J.J.Rawlings, Former President John Dramani Mahama, Chairman of the National Peace Council and the Executive Director of CEISB, Prof, Mathew Tsamenyi and a host of other diplomats.

The report provides a brief on policies to curb youth unemployment, as the youth’s access to economic opportunities is considered to be a key driver of Ghana’s sustainable soci0-economic and political well-being.

In the Ghana Strategy Report, it seeks to

Identify potential Ghanaian human capital as key sustainable resource before gold endowments;

Insist on the invaluable benefit of involving the Ghanaian youth in every step of the process;

Identify key solutions to the unemployment problem;

Innovative ways to gather employment data in Ghana

Provide recommendations for successful policy;

Operate on the principle of establishing a strong international network as a force that can secure continuous progress even beyond future administrations.

Source: UAE-Africa mentoring development consortium