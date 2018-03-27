Black Queens to leave for Japan today

Ghana’s Black Queens will leave for Tokyo today [Tuesday], March 27, 2018 for their international friendly against their Japanese counterparts on April 1.
Coach Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo largely has kept faith with the team that won the WAFU tournament in Abidjan last month, with just two changes in the 18-player squad as she continues with the team building exercise towards this year’s Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.
The team is expected to return on April 3.
List of Players:
1. Patricia Mantey
2. Nana Ama Asantewaa
3. Janet Egyir
4. Rita Okyere
5. Philicity Asuako
6. Gladys Amfobea
7. Ellen Coleman
8. Justice Tweneboaa
9. Juliet Acheampong
10. Priscilla Okyere
11. Portia Boakye
12. Leticia Zikpi
13. Grace Asantewaa
14. Alice Kusi
15. Jane Ayieyam
16. Ernestina Tetteh
17. Mavis Owusu
18. Grace Asare