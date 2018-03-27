Black Queens to leave for Japan today

Ghana’s Black Queens will leave for Tokyo today [Tuesday], March 27, 2018 for their international friendly against their Japanese counterparts on April 1.

Coach Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo largely has kept faith with the team that won the WAFU tournament in Abidjan last month, with just two changes in the 18-player squad as she continues with the team building exercise towards this year’s Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

The team is expected to return on April 3.

List of Players:

1. Patricia Mantey

2. Nana Ama Asantewaa

3. Janet Egyir

4. Rita Okyere

5. Philicity Asuako

6. Gladys Amfobea

7. Ellen Coleman

8. Justice Tweneboaa

9. Juliet Acheampong

10. Priscilla Okyere

11. Portia Boakye

12. Leticia Zikpi

13. Grace Asantewaa

14. Alice Kusi

15. Jane Ayieyam

16. Ernestina Tetteh

17. Mavis Owusu

18. Grace Asare

Source: Ghana FA