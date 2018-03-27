50-yr old security guard jailed for defiling 12-yr old girl

A 50-year-old man, Alhassan Mahamud, alias Armpress, has been sentenced to nine years imprisonment with hard labour by a Circuit Court for defiling a 12-year-old in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region.

His accomplice, 60-year-old Shani Iddrisu, who is unemployed, has however been granted bail.

Alhassan Mahamud was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit crime contrary to section 23 of the criminal offences Act 1960 (Act 29), and defilement of a female under age 16, contrary to section 101 of the criminal offences Act, 1960.

Alhassan Mahamud pleaded guilty on the two counts, and was convicted on his own plea, and was duly sentenced by the Yendi Circuit Court Judge, William Appiah Twumasi.

Narrating the incident to the court, the persecutor Sgt. Nichodamus Yorke, said the victim, aged, 12 years, and a primary six pupil, sells cassava flour (konkonte) for her grandmother after school.

On 24th February 2018, the victim was on her usual route when she came across the accused at his work place.

The accused proposed love to the victim and promised to take her as his second wife.

He then lured her into his friend, Shani Iddrisu’s room and forcibly removed her pants and had sexual intercourse with her. He gave her GHS 2.00 subsequently.

Shani Iddrisu, who met them in the act, also showed interest, and went out and later came in to have his turn with the victim, after Alhassan Mahamud had sexually abused the victim.

An eyewitness later reported the case to the victim’s uncle who later questioned the victim, and she narrated her ordeal.

The victim’s uncle later reported the case to the police, and the accused persons were arrested.

A Police medical report form was issued to the victim for treatment. The accused persons admitted the offence in their caution statements.

Meanwhile, Shani Iddrisu later pleaded not guilty and is currently on bail on health grounds.

The judge, William Appiah Twumasi, ordered that he attends hospital and produce evidence.

Shani Iddrisu is to reappear on the 12 of April 2018.

Mohammed Aminu M Alabira/citifmonline.com/Ghana