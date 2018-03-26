Errors cost us against AshGold, not tactics – Hearts boss Wellington

Hearts of Oak Head Coach, Henry Wellington, has defended his tactics in their 3-1 defeat to AshGold, and pointed out the schoolboy errors from his players as the reason for the defeat.

Hearts were outclassed and easily dispatched by the Miners, in what was their first game at their adopted home ground in Cape Coast.

The Phobians looked flat and disjointed for large periods of the game and were lucky not to have conceded more goals.

Wellington has however blamed his side’s humbling defeat at the hands of the Obuasi based side on individual errors.

“The tactics were not the problem, it was mistakes. Tactically we were better than AshGold on the field,” he said.

“The hardly attacked us as we kept them at bay for most parts of the game. They scored the goals from the few attacks the made; we didn’t lose because of bad tactics.”

Hearts are now second from bottom with just a point from their opening two games.

By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana