V/R: MoH, partners to distribute 1 million mosquito nets

More than one million Long Lasting Insecticide Nets (LLIN) are to be distributed in the Volta Region by the Ministry of Health and its partners to help fight malaria infections.

A total number of 2,240,202 registered people across the 25 districts of the Volta region are expected to benefit from the distribution of 1,414,62 Long Lasting Insecticide Nets.

The distribution of the LLIN will commence from March 27 to 29 and will continue after the Easter festivities, from April 3 to 6 this year.

Dr. Yaw Ofori Yeboah, the Deputy Volta Regional Director of Public Health of the Ghana Health Service, making this known at 2018 LLIN Distribution Stakeholders Meeting ahead of the National Campaign launch, said the distribution of the nets is free of charge and charged the public to report anyone seen selling the nets.

He added that the ideal usage is two persons per mosquito net.

To ensure a smooth and fair exercise without nets being diverted to unapproved endpoints, he said the Ministry is working in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service.

He advised users against frequent washing of the nets to protect the efficacy of the chemicals in them. He also warned the general public against the use of the net for food preservation and purposes which are not in line with the fight against malaria.

The average Long Lasting Insecticide Net, LLIN approved by the Ministry of Health has on it contact numbers of Ghana Health Service and its logo, and can last for a maximum of three (3) years.

Togbe Kweku Ayim IIII, Paramount Chief of Ziavi Traditional area, addressing the participants suggested that much education on the use of the LLIN should be channeled through religious and traditional leaders in the various communities to achieve significant results.

The workshop held in Ho was attended by representatives of Red Cross, Department of Children and Women, NADMO, NCCE, Media, Religious and Traditional leaders.

The Ministry (MoH) in partnership with, USAID, PMI, Vector Words and GlobalFund will later launch the National Distribution Campaign on March 28 at Adidome in the North Tongu district of the Volta region.

By: King Nobert Akpabli/citifmonline.com/Ghana